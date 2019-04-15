Islanders have taken a liking to their early voting

Islanders are turning out in large numbers to cast their votes early and the province appears to be on track to exceed the 40 per cent turnout at advance polls in the 2015 election.

"There seems to be a lot of engagement," said Chief Electoral Officer Tim Garrity.

Advance polls opened Saturday, drawing about 13,800 voters. That's about 2,000 more than voted in the first day of advance polling in the 2015 election.

Advance polls continued to be busy Monday — following Saturday's well-attended start — with scrutineers staffing the advance polling stations in each of the province's 27 electoral districts.

As of 5 p.m. Monday another 6,900 voters cast their ballots, pushing the total advance vote over 20,000.

'I just wanted to get it over with, in case I break my leg between now and Tuesday,' says Marion MacCallum. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Early voters in District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park, were casting their ballots inside a small building at the Charlottetown Event Grounds on Grafton Street.

"I just wanted to get it over with, in case I break my leg between now and Tuesday," joked Marion MacCallum, after casting her vote. Election day is Tuesday, April 23.

'It's actually better to vote at advance polls'

Chad Bolton was in and out in five minutes.

"It's pretty slick," said Bolton. "It's actually better to vote at advance polls, I find."

Chad Bolton was in and out in five minutes. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Returning officers on P.E.I. are comparing notes with their counterparts in Alberta, where voters are stampeding to advance polls before that province's election on April 15.

"I was talking to my colleague in Alberta and they are hoping to get just over 50 per cent maybe 60 per cent total turnout," said Garrity.

"So we're very happy with the engagement, we get around 40 per cent in the advanced. That's what it was last time, and hopefully we'll be even higher this time."

Referendum ballots: different colour, same box

Voters are also casting ballots on the referendum on electoral reform. Those referendum ballots are a different colour but placed in the same ballot box.

After polls close on election night, a separate set of scrutineers in each district will count the referendum ballots.

"[They] will be counting them at the same time that we're doing the MLA ballots," said Garrity.

"So hopefully the results will come in at the same time. We're aiming to have that done as quickly as possible. But accuracy is key in our business."

Voluntary survey after

People are being asked to fill out a voluntary survey after voting — asking what their experience at the polls was like.

"We piloted that in the municipal elections and it was just nice to get some feedback from the electorate to say what they liked what they didn't like," said Garrity.

The third and last day of advance polling takes place Thursday.

Information of advance polls and how to vote early can be found on the Elections P.E.I. website.

More P.E.I. news