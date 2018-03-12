Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

ElderDog P.E.I. looking for more volunteers to help seniors take care of their pets

An Island non-profit that helps seniors take care of their dogs is looking for volunteers.

Non-profit supports elderly Islanders who can't properly care for their pets on their own

Arturo Chang · CBC News ·
ElderDog helps is a national organization that assists older Canadians in caring for their animal companions. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

An Island non-profit that helps seniors take care of their dogs is looking for volunteers.

ElderDog is a national organization that helps older Canadians care for their dogs. That includes walking their dogs for them or putting them in temporary foster care if an owner needs hospitalization.

The non-profit's Island chapter says demand held fairly steady during the pandemic, but now they are looking for more volunteers.

"We need dog walkers," said Ruth Courtney-Beck, pod leader of ElderDog P.E.I. "We need people willing to transport a dog if I have a dog here that needs to be picked up and put in foster care.

"If [people] call us, we can tell them what the need is. We have a volunteer list, but generally it's foster homes and people who are willing to be all hands on deck and help with walking, brushing, minor training."

The organization also takes in dogs and matches them with seniors looking for company as long as there can be a good environment for the animal. But rescues aren't really their focus.

While part of their mandate is to help senior dogs, Courtney-Beck said they do take in younger pets as well.

"Lots of seniors are living at home and a lot of them are rural, and they'd like to have some company," she said. 

"We look for suitable homes for those dogs within the applications that we have on file, and then if we don't have any suitable homes on file for that particular dog, then we will look further afield."

Healthy and happy

10:13Love dogs? Elder Dog program seeks volunteers
A pet can be a source of tremendous joy and purpose for seniors. But over time, the challenges of caring for a dog can become too much.That's where a national program that is rapidly expanding on the island comes in. Robyn Burns spoke with Sharon Speevak, the communications coordinator for the Nanaimo Branch of Elder Dog Canada.

Sandra Crosby is one of the Islanders who has been helped by the organization. Her dog, Jake, was diagnosed with a thyroid issue and started piling on weight due to his medication.

"We were telling our daughter, 'Poor Jake needed to lose some weight,'" she said. 

"We have health issues that keep us walking them very far. So when [she] mentioned it to us, we called the number."

Crosby said that the dog was taken for walks three or four times a week by volunteers and has lost about five pounds.

"He sure gets a real good walk in, you know. Fairly brisk and nice and comes back in such good shape and has a little nap like he's had a little workout. He's very happy," she said.

The organization also takes donations. Courtney-Beck said they're currently looking for people who can lend them equipment such as dog crates or extra leashes and harnesses.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now