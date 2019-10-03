Elanco looking to sell research and development plant in Victoria, P.E.I.

Restructuring at an international biotech pharmaceutical company, Elanco, will affect operations and jobs at its plant in Victoria, P.E.I.

Elanco creates vaccines for fish for customers all over the world from two facilities on the Island, a manufacturing plant in Charlottetown and a research and development facility in Victoria.

In an email statement to CBC News, company spokesperson Keri McGrath said Elanco will shut down aqua research and development at its operation in Victoria and the company is currently looking for a buyer for the site.

In a news release this week, Elanco said the move is part of its decision to cut 250 jobs at operations around the world.

McGrath said the closure will affect about 15 employees at the company's Victoria facility, but "the roughly 100+ manufacturing roles at the Charlottetown plant are not impacted." She said the company has been investing in growing its Charlottetown manufacturing location, adding over 40 new roles there over the last year.

"We are extremely grateful for the efforts, hard work and all contributions the Victoria facility has made to the Elanco pipeline in the past number of years."

"I do want to note that this proposed change is not a reflection on the site's performance," wrote McGrath.

Manufacturing will continue at the facility until a sale is finalized, she wrote.

Affected employees will receive severance and transition assistance.

