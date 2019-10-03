Elanco announces cutbacks at P.E.I. plant
Restructuring at an international biotech pharmaceutical company is going to affect operations on P.E.I.
Company is cutting 250 jobs worldwide
Elanco manufactures vaccines for fish for customers all over the world from a facility in Charlottetown.
In a news release this week, Elanco said it is cutting 250 jobs at operations around the world, including exiting research and development operations on P.E.I.
It is not yet clear what the full implication for the Charlottetown plant will be.
