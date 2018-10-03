'Like Christmas in Grade 2': Teachers say new literacy resources a needed addition

Some Island primary teachers say the $700,000 the province is spending on eight new literacy coaches and new writing resources this year should improve students' literacy skills.

It was really difficult for coaches to get around and meet the needs of the teachers - Charlene Matthews, P.E.I. Elementary Literacy Coordinator

Dozens of Grade 2 teachers and some of the new literacy coaches spent their Wednesday getting trained on the new resources, which include a targeted lesson plan aimed at improving writing skills.

"Before, for me personally, I feel like I just didn't have the professional development. I was being thrown into the classroom and having to try and invent these things on my own," said Josie Courtney, a teacher at Prince Street Elementary School.

"Now that I have access to these resources, I think you'll see a difference. It's like Christmas in Grade 2 right now."

Josie Courtney, a grade two teacher at Prince Street Elementary School, says having access to more literacy coaches and new writing resources feels like 'Christmas in Grade 2.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Government trying to reverse declining literacy results

The new literacy coach hires come just three years after the same Liberal government cut six and a half coaching positions, reducing the total number by about a quarter.

At the time, school board officials raised concerns the cuts would reduce the effectiveness of literacy coaches, who were already stretched thin.

Indeed, since then, Island student assessment results have pointed to a steady decline in literacy skills — a trend the government's now trying to reverse with the help of the new hires.

"We're going from a situation last year where [elementary] coaches had six schools attached to each of them, and it was really difficult for coaches to get around and meet the needs of the teachers," said Charlene Matthews, P.E.I.'s Elementary Literacy Coordinator.

Dozens of Island Grade 2 teachers spent their Wednesday getting familiar with new writing resources they'll be able to use in the classroom. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Now that there are fewer schools assigned to the coaches — just two to four — then the coaches are going to be able to get in there and do the work they want in the classrooms with the teachers."

Matthews says this year at least, the new literacy coaches are working with K-2 teachers across the province.

She says the new writing resources will be rolled out in Grade 2 classrooms this fall, and Grade 1 classrooms in the New Year.

