Liberal Robert Morrissey says campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be helpful in getting him re-elected in Egmont.

CBC has projected Morrissey will hold onto his riding, a seat he's held since since 2015.

Because of public health measures, Morrissey held fewer rallies than in past elections. He says that allowed him to meet more people at the doorstep to hear their concerns, then move on to the next house without stopping in for tea and a visit.

"The campaign was executed the way we planned it," he said.

Morrissey praised his campaign team, some of whom have been with him since he first entered politics as a provincial MLA in 1982.

He said people supported him because he is accessible and brought money to the riding, and said he's eager to begin taking calls again from constituents starting Tuesday.

Morrissey receives a congratulatory hug from Audrey Callaghan of Miminegash Monday night in Tignish. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Conservatives hold to 2nd place

Conservative candidate Barry Balsom took second place. Alex Clark of the Greens and Lisa Bradshaw of the NDP were battling it out for third.

Egmont is the only riding on P.E.I. since 1988 that has sent an MP to Ottawa who was not a Liberal.

In 2008, Gail Shea beat Liberal Keith Milligan by a few dozen votes to end a 20-year run of no one but Liberals representing P.E.I. in Parliament. She won re-election easily in 2011, but lost heavily to Robert Morrissey in 2015.

The Egmont riding runs from North Cape down to West Point and east to include Summerside.

With two major industrial parks — at Slemon Park and Bloomfield Corner — along with farming and fishing communities, Egmont encompasses just about every aspect of the Island.