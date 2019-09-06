Liberal incumbent faces challenge from 3 rookie candidates in Egmont

Polls have closed on Prince Edward Island, and votes are now being counted in Egmont and P.E.I.'s other three ridings to determine who will represent P.E.I. in Ottawa for the next four years.

CBC-TV and CBC Radio have live coverage of the federal election, and CBC P.E.I.'s website has up-to-the-minute coverage of the Island races.

Three first-time candidates are trying to unseat Liberal incumbent Robert (Bobby) Morrissey in Egmont. With five of 90 polls in, Morrissey leads with 209 votes.

Conservative Logan McLellan is second with 140 votes, followed by the Green Party's Alex Clark with 63 and the NDP's Sharon Dunn with 27.

Egmont is the westernmost of P.E.I.'s four ridings, stretching from Summerside to North Cape.

Up until Conservative Gail Shea won the riding in 2008 by just 55 votes, it had been considered one of the safest Liberal ridings in the country.

Morrissey won the riding back for the Liberals in 2015 when he defeated Shea, a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper's Conservative government. Morrissey was previously a Liberal MLA in the area before becoming a consultant.

Morrissey said he planned to watch election results come in at home with family in Tignish, and will head to his headquarters in Summerside once the results are in to speak with supporters.

Tignish and many other harbours are in the P.E.I. riding of Egmont. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Clark is a young entrepreneur from Linkletter.

McLellan is a financial advisor and entrepreneur from Summerside. He will be gathering with supporters inside at the Summerside Raceway to watch the results come in.

Dunn is a former executive administrative assistant from O'Leary. Dunn said she plans to watch results at home with family, and will join supporters at the O'Leary Legion after the results are in.

People living in the riding told CBC News shoreline erosion, health care, jobs and seniors' housing were important issues to them.

For all the up-to-the-minute results and commentary, watch CBC's live blog here: cbc.ca/electionlive and bookmark our results page at cbc.ca/results.

More P.E.I. news