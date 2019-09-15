Skip to Main Content
2 sent to hospital following Charlottetown apartment fire
PEI·New

2 sent to hospital following Charlottetown apartment fire

The Charlottetown Fire Department is investigating after a fire at an apartment building on Edward Street late Saturday evening. Two people were injured.

9 residents are temporarily displaced from Edward Street building

Sam Juric · CBC News ·
The Charlottetown Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that left two people in hospital. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Two people had to be taken to hospital after being injured in an apartment fire Saturday night on Edward Street in Charlottetown.

The Charlottetown Fire Department received the call at about 10:15 p.m., said fire inspector Winston Bryan. The building houses nine residents.

Bryan said the focus of the investigation is on the "third level of the property."

Two people had to be transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Bryan said.

One was rescued by Charlottetown police from a second-level roof. The other victim was rescued from the third level of the building by Charlottetown firefighters. 

The extent of the injuries is unknown, Bryan said. 

The residents are displaced. The Canadian Red Cross is helping with accommodations until they can return.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

More P.E.I. news

About the Author

Sam Juric

Web Writer

Sam Juric is a journalist with CBC P.E.I. and can be reached at samantha.juric@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.