2 sent to hospital following Charlottetown apartment fire
9 residents are temporarily displaced from Edward Street building
Two people had to be taken to hospital after being injured in an apartment fire Saturday night on Edward Street in Charlottetown.
The Charlottetown Fire Department received the call at about 10:15 p.m., said fire inspector Winston Bryan. The building houses nine residents.
Bryan said the focus of the investigation is on the "third level of the property."
Two people had to be transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Bryan said.
One was rescued by Charlottetown police from a second-level roof. The other victim was rescued from the third level of the building by Charlottetown firefighters.
The extent of the injuries is unknown, Bryan said.
The residents are displaced. The Canadian Red Cross is helping with accommodations until they can return.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
