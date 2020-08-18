Some Charlottetown area students hit the books from home Tuesday on their first day of remote learning since the new "circuit breaker" measures were announced Sunday.

More than 3,000 students at Colonel Gray, Charlottetown Rural, Bluefield, and the grades 10-12 students at École François-Buote moved to learning at home.

The province shut down those schools following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the capital region.

The province says Google classroom is being used to offer remote learning for students having to take classes at home. The province has already handed out about 265 Chromebooks for students who need them.

Teachers will engage students in a variety of ways, but where possible, online classes will be held.

'Variety of learning opportunities'

Nobody from the Department of Education, the Public Schools Branch or the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation were available for interviews.

But in a statement, the department said, "Teachers will engage students with a variety of learning opportunities including virtual and posted tasks. Where possible, classes will take place at the same regularly scheduled time. For instance, if a student has Math 421A at 10:15 on Day 2, they will have Math 421A at 10:15."

Starting Wednesday, students with exceptional learning needs will have the option to attend school.

That also applies for students who may not have access to reliable internet.

Administrators are reaching out now to let them know that option is available to them.

'Just not learning anything'

Tom Cheng, who attends high school in Charlottetown, said he'd rather be in school.

"I'm kind of upset because I have like carpentry class so I need to go to school to have this class, a lot of the equipment I do not have in my home," Cheng said on Monday.

"Last time we had online learning, I don't think it's very efficient. We have video meet once a week, and I don't know, just not learning anything."

For any course with hands-on learning, like carpentry or culinary arts, the province said the teacher will provide "tasks that would allow the student to apply their knowledge whether that be written tasks, demonstrations, illustrations or simulations."

'We remain open to all students'

But not all Charlottetown area high school students are learning from home.

Natalie MacNeill, director of advancement with Grace Christian School, says because their school population is smaller, they are allowed to keep their students in school. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Private schools are still able to operate.

Natalie MacNeill, director of advancement with Grace Christian School, says because their school population is smaller — 182 students — they are allowed to keep their students in school.

"It is important to note that the closure of the four schools is directly related to their challenges to establish small cohorts within their school setting," MacNeill said in a statement to CBC News.

