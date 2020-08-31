Households of P.E.I. students waiting for COVID-19 test results won't need to isolate: health officer
Dr. Morrison says contacts will be tested and directed to isolate if tests show positive
People in the same household as P.E.I. students who are waiting for a COVID-19 test result will not need to self-isolate, the province's chief public health officer says.
Dr. Heather Morrison announced the change Monday afternoon during a question and answer session with provincial school officials about the return to class.
Morrison joined the virtual session, which the provincial government live streamed on its YouTube and Facebook pages, with Education Minister Brad Trivers, regional director François Rouleau of Commission scolaire de langue française, and Norbert Carpenter, the acting director for P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch.
Morrison said household contacts will not need to self-isolate at home while they wait for test results.
If a result comes back positive, then all close contacts will need to be tested and directed to isolate until their test results rule out infection. If a parent comes to pick up a child to be tested, others will not need to isolate, she said.
Morrison said she believes this will make it easier for families who are waiting to find out their child's test results.
