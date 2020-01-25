P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation brings history to the classroom with pilot project

The P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation is hoping to help Island teachers bring history to the classroom with new educational resource kits.

The kits were developed over the past year and were made for grades 1-3 across the Island as part of a pilot project centred on heritage and history.

The kits include lesson plans, artifacts and activities for students and teachers.

"The students get a first-hand experience of what history is like and how that connects with even science or math, or other parts of their curriculum, that makes it exciting for them," said Emily MacIsaac, who helped to create the kits.

Applying history to current world issues

She said some of the kits are tied to current world issues, such as sustainability.

"The kids are so smart," MacIsaac said.

"Once they see these artifacts and you ask them questions, they grasp on and really understand, 'Wow, our life is so much different than what it used to be.'"

The launch is scheduled for Feb.3. MacIsaac said teachers have expressed excitement about the new resource.

She hopes to see the project expand to classrooms from grade 4-6.

"We're working on new integrated curriculum for those three grades. So we're thinking ahead."

Island teachers can borrow the kits from a community museum for one week.

