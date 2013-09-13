'Home-learning activities' offered for P.E.I. parents to teach kids stuck at home due to COVID-19

P.E.I. students were supposed to be returning to school on Monday after the March break.

But under a public health emergency due to COVID-19, schools across the Island are closed and won't reopen until at least April 6.

"I don't think we're going to be able to roll anything out on Monday," Premier Dennis King told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin Friday afternoon, adding the Department of Education is still trying to figure out "possible scenarios."

"Monday would probably be too big of a goal to have set," to have online learning up and running, he said.

"With the challenges we face in many parts of the province with our broadband and with our internet service, e-learning could be a bit of challenge."

'Optional' resources to use at home

In a news briefing Friday at 5 p.m., Education Minister Brad Trivers had an update.

"We will be providing ongoing learning opportunities for students while they are at home," he said.

What Trivers called "educational activities" will be posted Monday on the Public Schools Branch and the French school board's websites for parents and students to use at home, and will focus on three areas: health and well-being, literacy and math.

"They are a way to keep your children active during isolation, while also practicing skills learned in school," Trivers said, noting students will not be tested or graded on these activities.

He also noted many parents are working from home due to the pandemic and do not have time to teach their children, so using the resources is "optional."

Officials will work on developing curriculum-based learning over the next two weeks to roll out if schools do not open April 6, he said. Those supports will begin with Grade 12 students so they can graduate, he said.

The department has also been working with post-secondary institutions on entrance requirements for graduates.

"Grade 12 students can be assured the opportunity to fulfil their high school requirements will not be compromised due to COVID-19," Trivers said.

Trivers was asked how teachers also staying at home would be able to teach online.

"We realize not all teachers will be able to," he said. "We are asking teachers and department staff to connect with students in the best way they can to make sure that learning continues .... online learning is only one way to do that."

Conference calls or delivering assignments to homes might be some of those alternate ways, Trivers said.

What about UPEI and Holland College students?

Trivers also announced that P.E.I. is putting student loans on pause, as the federal government already has. That pause will start March 30, he said, and Island students will not have to apply for the repayment pause.

