What P.E.I. schools will look like in the fall due to COVID-19

The Prince Edward Island government has released more details of how it intends to bring children back to school safely in the fall, with COVID-19 in mind.

Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Brad Trivers tabled the plan in the legislature Thursday afternoon.

"While in-school learning is the preferred model, backup plans will be in place to move to at-home learning should public health conditions change," says a news release from his department.

Some details from the plan include the following.

Staff can expect to be back at school on Sept.1 and students on Sept. 8.

Staff will get orientation sessions on new ways of dealing with students and each other to cut down on possible infections.

Parents are being encouraged to drive their kids to and from school to reduce the number of passengers on school buses.

More cleaning is planned for school rooms and buses.

Drop-off, pickup, lunch and recess times will be staggered to cut down on crowding.

'Screening protocols' on way for schools

As well, there will be "screening protocols for all people entering a school."

There's no further details on what that includes, or whether it includes temperature checks.

There will also be less mixing of students from different classes or years. The plan is for students to work in "cohorts" that don't change over time, to cut down on any cross-contamination.

And the sizes of classes will drop, with multi-purpose rooms being used as classrooms to make sure there is room for physical distancing.

More from CBC P.E.I.