School sports, extra-curricular activities suspended on P.E.I.
All school sports and extra-curricular activities have been suspended as seven new cases of COVID-19 were announced this weekend.
4 high schools to move to online learning Monday
Four high schools on P.E.I. will move to remote learning as early as Tuesday.
This follows a live briefing on Sunday afternoon from Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Premier Dennis King, where it was announced that all capital region high schools — Charlottetown Rural, Colonel Gray, Bluefield and École François-Buote — would switch immediately to online this week.
More to come.
