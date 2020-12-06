School sports, extra-curricular activities suspended on P.E.I.

All school sports and extra-curricular activities have been suspended as seven new cases of COVID-19 were announced this weekend.

Four high schools on P.E.I. will move to remote learning as early as Tuesday.

This follows a live briefing on Sunday afternoon from Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Premier Dennis King, where it was announced that all capital region high schools — Charlottetown Rural, Colonel Gray, Bluefield and École François-Buote — would switch immediately to online this week.

More to come.

