Cannabis edibles see 'strong uptake' among Islanders

The director of operations for the P.E.I. Cannabis Management Corporation says sales are meeting projections following the recent rollout of edible cannabis products on the Island.

Edibles were officially made available to Islanders on Dec. 18, said Zach Currie.

"We have a range of products," Currie said. "Right now, we have a fairly strong blend of different chocolate products, of different soft chew products and we also have some mints we've been selling as well."

Currie said Cannabis P.E.I. has seen a "strong uptake" with its newest products, and he believes edibles could be reaching some new customers.

"We had a lot of uptake I think again, given the curiosity around this and the fact that it's a little bit of a landmark regulatory change in edibles becoming legal I think," he said.

"You know, when we rolled out, we had a range of sales volumes we thought we may do, and we certainly fell within that range."

While sales have been positive and certain products have sold out and been reordered, Currie said, he doesn't anticipate a very large percentage increase in overall sales as a result of the availability of edibles.

"These products from a sales, dollar perspective are fairly minimal in contrast to some of the other products that we carry," he said.

"It's tough to say what the most popular product is. Nothing's really standing out."

He said the goal is not to upsell, but meet customers' needs. Currie said customers are only able to purchase a maximum of 10 grams per retail pack.

He noted so far, he isn't aware of any medical emergencies related to the rollout of cannabis edibles in the province.

