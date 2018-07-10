Eddie Rice back on Charlottetown city council after 10-month leave

Eddie Rice has returned to Charlottetown city council after a 10-month medical leave.

The Ward 1 councillor was back at the regular council meeting Monday night. He told CBC he'd had a brain bleed that required him to take leave.

Rice said he's glad to be back, looking forward to getting back to his work with the water and sewer utility.

"I know what's going on. I kept current on what's going on," he said.

Mayor Clifford Lee said he had thought Rice would require a medical note to return to council.

However, he said city staff recently discovered that's not required in the Municipal Government Act.

More P.E.I. news