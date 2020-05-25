Arson suspected in school construction site fire
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., suspect arson in a weekend fire at École-sur-Mer.
Police able to extinguish fire
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., suspect arson in a weekend fire at École-sur-Mer.
Police responded to a 911 call about a fire in the new construction area of the school about 1 a.m. Sunday.
They spotted a fire on the roof when they arrived, and were able to get up on the roof to put it out, police said in a news release.
The fire appears to have been deliberately set, the release said, and police are investigating.
There were no injuries. Police have no estimate of the cost of the damage.
In March of last year, the P.E.I. government announced a $10 million project that included renovations to the building's community facilities and a 20,000-square-foot expansion to the school itself.