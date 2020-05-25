Arson suspected in school construction site fire

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., suspect arson in a weekend fire at École-sur-Mer.

Police responded to a 911 call about a fire in the new construction area of the school about 1 a.m. Sunday.

They spotted a fire on the roof when they arrived, and were able to get up on the roof to put it out, police said in a news release.

The fire appears to have been deliberately set, the release said, and police are investigating.

The $10 million expansion at École-sur-Mer was announced last March. (Province of P.E.I. )

There were no injuries. Police have no estimate of the cost of the damage.

In March of last year, the P.E.I. government announced a $10 million project that included renovations to the building's community facilities and a 20,000-square-foot expansion to the school itself.

