School zone speeders 'extremely dangerous,' RCMP stepping up patrols

A new school in eastern P.E.I. is finding drivers are still not respecting the reduced speed limit on the highway.

The limit drops from 90 km/hr to 60 on Route 2 by the É​cole La Belle Cloche during school hours, which moved into the Rollo Bay location in April.

Principal Marise Chapman has received dozens of complaints from parents, school staff and community members, and is worried about school safety.

"It is extremely dangerous," said Chapman.

"We've noticed several occasions where there's squealing tires, there's somebody having to stop very quickly just because somebody isn't expecting a school zone or individuals turning into this parking lot."

More tickets issued

RCMP have also been hearing the complaints, and have stepped up patrols in the area.

"We did some targeted enforcement," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

RCMP started by issuing mostly warnings, but are writing more tickets now, says Sgt. Chris Gunn. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"We have given out summary offence tickets for speeding. We have also given warnings out, depending on the person's speed. At the first of the school year it was more on warnings, letting the public know and since then we have increased our ticketing now that people are used to it and they should be aware that they should be slowing down."

Chapman has asked the province for electronic speed radar display signs on each side of the road with a yellow flashing light in the school zone, something which the Department of Transportation had set up earlier this year.

The province is reviewing the request.

