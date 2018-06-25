How you can help make events in Charlottetown more eco-friendly

The City of Charlottetown is looking for eco-volunteers to help make city events more environmentally friendly.

The volunteers will do tasks like setting up bike parking stations and helping refill water bottles.

"Having volunteers at these events is something that other cities have done as well as a way to enhance the sustainability, and just let people know that this is something that we care about," said Jessica Brown, the sustainability officer with the City of Charlottetown.

"And give people in the community a chance to get involved, learn some new skills and also help us become more sustainable."

Volunteers are also welcome to pitch their own ideas on how the city could make events more sustainable.

People of any age are welcome, said Brown, but it might be of particular interest to high school students because the volunteer hours will count towards the community service bursary.

