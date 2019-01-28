Paper Lions lead strong showing for P.E.I. as ECMA nominees announced

Nova Scotia rapper Classified leads the list of musicians nominated for 2019 East Coast Music Awards, followed by Ben Caplan of Nova Scotia with six. Fredericton-born Jeremy Dutcher earned five nominations, while Fortunate Ones (N.L.), Hillsburn (N.S.), Paper Lions (P.E.I.), and Neon Dreams (N.S.) each garnered four.

The nominations were announced Monday. Mainland Nova Scotia earned the most nominations with 106, followed by Newfoundland and Labrador with 33. P.E.I.'s 32 nominations top New Brunswick's 31 and Cape Breton received 17.

The awards will be handed out during East Coast music week in Charlottetown May 1 to 5.

"It's going to be five days and nights of musical celebration and a surefire win-win for everyone!" said Andy McLean, CEO of the East Coast Music Association in a written release.

One of the most prestigious awards is Album of the Year. P.E.I. singer-songwriter Dylan Menzie and indie-pop band Paper Lions are up against Classified, Fortunate Ones, and Postdata, a revolving-door project of Paul Murphy of Nova Scotia, for the award.

The ECMAs are also a good place to see who is up and coming — although Rising Star nominee Jeremy Dutcher seems to have pretty much already arrived, having taken home the $50,000 Polaris Prize in 2018. Jenni & The Hummingbird, and Rachel Beck, both of P.E.I., are also nominated, and Moncton rockers FM Berlin and Newfoundland and Labrador alternative singer-songwriter LeRiche round out a diverse selection.

P.E.I. noms

Paper Lions lead the Islanders with four nominations, including an album of the year nod for At Long Creek II. Dylan Menzie is also nominated for Album of the Year for As the Clock Rewinds.

Jeremy Dutcher won the 2018 Polaris Prize for his album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa.

Menzie has a second nomination for Dance Recording of the Year for his partnership with Lonely Kid on You Could be my Queen.

Rachel Beck was nominated for Pop Recording as well as Rising Star for her self-titled album.

Two Islanders, Jon Matthews and Daniel Ledwell, are nominated for Producer of the Year, and Matthews' Studio, The Sound Mill, is up for Studio of the Year.

Two Island halls are up for Venue of the Year, The Trailside and The Mack.

Further announcements from the ECMAs, including showcasing artists, conference details and performers for the awards show will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

