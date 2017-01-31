What the ECMAs could mean to Charlottetown

The City of Charlottetown expects to see a big economic spinoff from hosting the ECMAs this week, but it is also expecting much more.

The city had to bid to host the event, and Charlottetown development officer Wayne Long said the city has been working with organizers since its bid was chosen.

There will be hundreds of people in town for the event, which is expected to be an economic boost, but that's just the beginning, said Long.

"It's more than that," he said.

"It's about giving our residents something to do, it's drawing visitors, it's a cultural explosion onto the destination, it's putting Charlottetown on the media scene not only locally/regionally, but nationally. So there's many, many benefits for us."

An ECMA study of the event in previous years estimates an economic impact of $4 million.

Long said the city has contributed about $165,000 to host the events. Some of that was from taxpayers with other funding from the city's hotel levy.

The festival began Wednesday night and runs through to Sunday.

