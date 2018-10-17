Classified wins Album of the Year at ECMAs

Nova Scotia artist Classified collected Album of the Year honours at the East Coast Music Association gala in Charlottetown Thursday night.

Classified won for his album Tomorrow Could be the Day Things Change, which was also named Rap Recording of the Year.

Awards for album of the year in various genres were handed out at a gala concert, with two P.E.I. artists making the list. Paper Lions won pop recording for At Long Creek II, and The East Pointers won song of the year for Two Weeks.

Also making the walk to the stage were:

Reeny Smith: Bucky Adams Memorial Award (best African Canadian album).

Mallory Johnson: Country.

Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire: Francophone and group recording of the year.

Gunning & Cormier: Folk.

Jeremy Dutcher: Indigenous and rising star.

Fans' choice awards were also delivered. The Barra MacNeils were Entertainer of the Year, and Makayla Lynn won fans' choice video for Joyride.

The concert featured Classified, Catherine MacLellan, Dave Gunning, Fortunate Ones, Hillsburn, Jimmy Rankin, Lennie Gallant, Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, Mallory Johnson, Rachel Beck, Reeny Smith, and Vishtèn.

The remaining 2019 awards, including the industry awards, will be announced at another concert Sunday evening.

