Skip to Main Content
Driver reaches for sandwich, rolls vehicle
New

Driver reaches for sandwich, rolls vehicle

RCMP on P.E.I. are reminding motorists to stay focused on the road after an incident involving a distracted driver Thursday.

'Pay attention to what you're doing,' says RCMP

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Eating while driving can lead to distracted driving. (Shutterstock)

RCMP on P.E.I. are reminding motorists to stay focused on the road, after an incident involving a distracted driver Thursday.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle reaching for a sandwich.

The driver over-corrected, left the road, hit a post, and rolled the vehicle. No was injured or charged.

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler said the incident serves as a reminder that while using a cell phone while driving is illegal, there are other kinds of distracted driving that can be just as dangerous.

"We like to ask people to please be careful if you're changing the radio, if you're checking on your kids, if you're reaching for something," said Butler.

"Pay attention to what you're doing when you're driving. It's safer for yourself and it's safer for others also."

Butler said that even a second of diverted attention can result in a driving error that causes a collision.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us