Charlottetown approves extra $150K for Eastlink Centre
Water rate increase not included in budget
Charlottetown city council has approved an extra $150,000 for the Eastlink Centre to offset increased operational expenses.
Council voted in favour of the increase at a special meeting Thursday night.
Charlottetown CAO Peter Kelly said the budget for the Eastlink Centre was originally presented to the city before the Charlottetown water rate increased.
"That was not built into their original budget. And so that's part of that increase and also other costs for marketing and for heating costs as well that were not included in the original budget," he said.
The City of Charlottetown increased water rates in the city's most recent budget. The increase is estimated at 25 per cent for the average household. It was announced back in April.
Kelly said the grant originally approved in the city's budget for the Eastlink Centre was just over $842,000 and the $150,000 will be added to that.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.