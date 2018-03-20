Charlottetown approves extra $150K for Eastlink Centre

Charlottetown city council has approved an extra $150,000 for the Eastlink Centre to offset increased operational expenses.

Council voted in favour of the increase at a special meeting Thursday night.

Charlottetown CAO Peter Kelly said the budget for the Eastlink Centre was originally presented to the city before the Charlottetown water rate increased.

"That was not built into their original budget. And so that's part of that increase and also other costs for marketing and for heating costs as well that were not included in the original budget," he said.

The City of Charlottetown increased water rates in the city's most recent budget. The increase is estimated at 25 per cent for the average household. It was announced back in April.

Kelly said the grant originally approved in the city's budget for the Eastlink Centre was just over $842,000 and the $150,000 will be added to that.

