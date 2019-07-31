Sidewalk coming to improve safety at Eastlink Centre

The City of Charlottetown could build a new sidewalk on Kensington Road in front of the Eastlink Centre as soon as this fall.

The plan was prompted by complaints about safety in the area.

Officials with the city say since Atlantic Lotto erected a fence to prevent people from walking through the loading zone people have been forced to walk on the street to reach the Eastlink Centre entrance.

City public works manager Scott Adams agrees that's a problem.

"There definitely needs to be some changes there. It is an unsafe area," said Adams.

"Over the winter months when that access was closed off there were individuals and families with young children walking on the street. So definitely there's something that needed to be done in this area to make it safer for pedestrians accessing the Eastlink Centre."

Adams said the current plan is for a sidewalk to run from the crosswalk in front of Red Shores to the crosswalk in front of the entrance to the Eastlink Centre, but the design hasn't yet been finalized.

The design should be finalized in the coming weeks, and then a tender will be issued. The project is expected to cost about $100,000.

