Atlantic Lottery Corp. considering buying part of the Eastlink Centre, says Charlottetown mayor

The mayor of Charlottetown says the Atlantic Lottery Corporation is looking at purchasing part of the Eastlink Centre, but a long-standing management agreement between the city and province to run the trade centre and rink has created concerns for some members of city council.

Philip Brown says talks started in recent months, focusing on a possible purchase by ALC of the trade-centre portion of the Eastlink Centre.

"The trade centre belongs to the province. We own the rink," said Brown. "I think that eventually this will work itself out, but it's the province that is dealing with their real estate."

The city, ALC and the province have met three times since September to discuss the purchase, according to Brown. ALC owns Red Shores — the harness racing track and casino beside the Eastlink Centre. The province and city have jointly managed the Eastlink Centre for decades.

The Eastlink Centre contains a rink and a trade centre area. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

City council members recently voted to give notice the city intends to end the management agreement in August because of the possibility of the sale of the trade centre. Council reconfirmed that decision at a meeting Tuesday.

Rink to remain city owned

The rink will remain city owned and operated, regardless of any change in ownership of the trade centre, according to the mayor. About 10 to 12 unionized staff who currently work in the arena would not be affected by any sale of the trade centre, according to Brown.

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown says if the the trade centre changes ownership, the city will still own and operate the rink portion of the Eastlink Centre. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"My view is, right from the beginning, let's just take it easy," said Brown.

ALC told CBC News its Red Shores team meets on a regular basis with the Eastlink Centre, but does not currently have any details to share about plans to expand operations.

The province's Department of Economic Development said in a written statement to CBC News it is open to looking at options for the future of the trade centre.

'Big picture' missing

Charlottetown Coun. Mitch Tweel sees potential in a sale of the trade centre to ALC, but wants to know more about what happened at the meetings with ALC and the province.

Coun. Mitch Tweel says he thinks ALC might be able to attract more concerts and 'big name acts' to Charlottetown. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"What's missing here is getting the big picture, putting it on the table so all parties can make an informed decision," said Tweel. He sees potential for ALC to bring more concerts to the Eastlink Centre.

"It might be able to parallel what you would see in the casino in Moncton, big name acts that could come to Charlottetown," said Tweel.

The Eastlink Centre is home to the city's hockey and basketball teams. The trade centre hosts popular trade shows and agricultural events.

Charlottetown Islanders intend to stay

Front office staff with the Charlottetown Islanders hockey team have been hearing the rumblings. They intend to stay for the remainder of their three-year lease, or longer.

Atlantic Lottery Corporation owns Red Shores Racetrack and Casino, adjacent to the Eastlink Centre. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"We've heard all kinds of different stories about what's going on," said Craig Foster, president of operations with the Charlottetown Islanders.

"We're working under the impression that we're showing up every day for work, that we're going to get to play out that lease and extend it potentially and stay here as long as possible."

More P.E.I. news