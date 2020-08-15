Health clinics to vacate Eastlink Centre when Islanders return to ice

The COVID-19 testing clinic will move out of the Eastlink Centre at the end of September to make room for the Charlottetown Islanders when the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League begins in October.

A cough and fever clinic, which has also been operating out of the Eastlink Centre for the past few months, will also be moved to a new location, the city of Charlottetown said in a news release.

The QMJHL season begins Oct. 1, but the Islanders will play their first few games on the road to allow for a three-week turnover period for sanitization, maintenance, logistics and reinstating ice operations, the release said.

Details regarding fans and health measures are still being worked out for teams in the Maritime provinces, according to the league. It said all regular-season games will be played within six-team divisions while the playoff format will be announced in December.

The Islanders will be holding their training camp at Charlottetown's Bell Aliant Centre on the UPEI campus.

More from CBC P.E.I.