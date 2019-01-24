Eastlink Centre installing more handrails to make aisles safer

Charlottetown's Eastlink Centre is taking steps to make it easier to get up the stairs.

Another 40 handrails were installed in aisles this week in an effort to make it safer for people to get to their seats.

That's in addition to the 40 that were installed last summer.

Stu Dunn, operations manager at Eastlink Centre, said the new handrails make it easier for everyone to navigate the aisles.

More to be installed

"The patrons that have accessibility issues, they've really been raving about it, and once every section is done we'll feel a lot better about people coming and getting to the seat they want."

Dunn said the project has cost the Eastlink Centre between $20,000 and $25,000 so far.

More handrails are expected to be installed next summer.

