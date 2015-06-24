Eastlink proposing new cell tower for P.E.I.
Eastlink is proposing to build a telecommunications tower in Miscouche to improve cell service in the region.
Eastlink holding consultations
The 61-metre tower would be at 34 Main Drive on Route 2 in Miscouche, set back 175 metres from the road. Miscouche is a small community just west of Summerside.
Eastlink will hold an open house Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rural Municipality Building to give people the opportunity to comment or ask questions.
People are also welcome to send in written comments by Dec. 27.
