Having trouble finding housing in eastern P.E.I.? Rotary wants to know

The Rotary Club in Montague wants to be part of a solution for housing in eastern P.E.I.

The club is starting its work by identifying more precisely what the issues are.

The club's president Patty Campbell said there is not much information available that is specific to eastern P.E.I., so the club has launched its own survey to ask people what they're facing when it comes to securing housing.

"This will give us a very comprehensive view of the barriers and the complications that people seem to experience either renting or buying a home," said Campbell.

CMHC data from 2018 show record low vacancy rates across the province, and rising rents.

The survey is available online and in paper copy for anyone living east of the Hillsborough Bridge. It will be open until mid-June.

The Rotary Club says it plans to use information from the survey to figure out what it can do to help improve the housing situation.

More P.E.I. news