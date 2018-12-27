Sport council shut down by cash shortage

Funding issues have forced the Eastern Kings Sport Council to close.

For more than a decade the council has been developing recreational programs in eastern P.E.I., such as pond hockey, lacrosse, as well as providing support for the 55-plus Games.

The Town of Souris, along with the communities of Eastern Kings and Souris West were funding partners, as well as the provincial government, but over the years there has been a decrease in municipal money. That's led to a struggle to keep the recreation director position in place.

"We had trouble always getting the funding that we needed and I think that was ultimately our demise," said Dennis McNally, who was the volunteer president of the council.

"We were able to stay afloat sometimes by maybe a fundraiser or something of the sort to try to get us from one fiscal year into the next and then it just turned into a slippery slope."

The council has ceased operations, said McNally.

He hopes that in the new year the municipal partners will come together and find ways to continue to deliver the programs.

