P.E.I.'s Eastern Graphic among 5 Canadian newsrooms nominated for prestigious prize

The small P.E.I. newsroom that publishes the Eastern Graphic is a Michener Award finalist for its 'Through the Cracks' series on people struggling with severe addiction, mental health issues and homelessness.

The prestigious national award recognizes the country's best public service journalism each year.

The other finalists for work published or aired in 2022 are CBC Saskatchewan, The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star and Radio-Canada.

"Pretty amazing company," Eastern Graphic publisher Paul MacNeill tweeted after receiving word of the nomination Wednesday.

The Graphic was nominated for stories resulting from a year-long investigation guided by MacNeill and carried out by journalist Rachel Collier.

"Community media faces challenges like every other legacy media," MacNeill wrote as the series started to roll out in the spring of 2022. "Assigning a reporter to a full-time task is virtually unheard of, but if we stop telling stories that matter because of the economy or a pandemic then we've lost our reason for being."

The Michener citation recognized the work this way: "A tiny news operation took on a huge social issue, and an entire province sat up and took notice."

The same series received nominations for the Canadian Association of Journalists Awards and the Atlantic Journalism Awards this spring.

The other Michener Award nominations were for:

The Globe and Mail's Hockey Canada coverage as well as stories about the suicide of a 17-year-old who died in an Indigenous care facility in B.C.

CBC Saskatchewan's stories for casting doubt on Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond's claims of Indigenous roots.

The Toronto Star's investigation into the growing problem of police violating the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Radio-Canada's look into the high rate of lung cancer and disease at a copper smelter in Rouyn-Noranda.

The winner will be announced during an event at Rideau Hall on June 16, with representatives from the nominated newsrooms present.