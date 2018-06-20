Waterfront park would be 'the jewel,' says urban planner

An urban planner presented the City of Charlottetown's final proposal for its eastern gateway project at a public meeting Tuesday night.

The document sets the ground rules for redevelopment of streets and parks in what is now mostly industrial land. If the city approves the plan, it will become official policy for the city.

A new waterfront park at the Hillsborough Bridge is the centrepiece.

"That's the jewel. The jewel is finding a beautiful waterfront park and then a connected system of parks that go in a million directions," said George Dark, a senior consultant with Urban Strategies.

"We're trying to do something here that you want to leave to your grandchildren."

The plan, known as the Eastern Gateway, was years in the making. If council approves the plan, it would take decades to actually build. In addition to the park, it includes a major realignment of Water Street.

Written submissions from the public are open until June 26.

