Eastern P.E.I. communities consider amalgamation for 'stronger voice'

The communities of Souris, Eastern Kings, Souris West and Bridgetown are meeting Thursday to consider conducting a study on the feasibility of amalgamation.

'We're all mutually dependent on each other'

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Souris town council has already voted in favour of an amalgamation study. (P Brad Lesperance/Town of Souris/Facebook)

The idea of a study was first brought forward in a meeting of community representatives last month. Souris council has voted unanimously to go forward with the study.

Souris Mayor Steve O'Brien said amalgamation could give the communities a stronger presence on the Island, and conducting a study beforehand would help the communities make an informed decision.

"It's something that we should look at. We're all mutually dependent on each other and a larger community would give us a stronger voice," said O'Brien.

"But we do got to look at the cost effect on the tax rate and services provided. It's all got to be looked at carefully before deciding to proceed."

If the communities agree to go ahead with the study the plan is to get it done over the summer so that it is ready for consideration in the fall.

With files from Sam Juric

