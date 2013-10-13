Broken trust left PM with no options, says Easter of expulsions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had little choice but to expel Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus, says P.E.I. MP Wayne Easter.

With the SNC-Lavalin affair dragging on in the public eye as Wilson-Raybould continued to release material to defend her position, Trudeau expelled her and her supporter Philpott Tuesday evening.

Easter said it was a matter of trust within the caucus.

"When you break the trust that you have with caucus, it's all over. It's done. And that's what happened here," said Easter, focusing in particular on the release of a conversation Wilson-Raybould taped without the other person's knowledge.

"To tape a conversation without informing the person and that person being the clerk of the Privy Council, that is, as the prime minister said, unconscionable."

It is difficult to know if that was the defining issue, Easter said, because there were a lot of concerns before that came out.

Wilson-Raybould has said she felt undue political pressure as attorney general to seek alternative measures in a criminal case against SNC-Lavalin. Easter said he has listened to the tape and studied most of the material that has come out in connection with the affair.

"I don't see the pressure. Now I've been a cabinet minister and I've seen the pressure around the cabinet table and that's part of being a cabinet minister until you come to a decision," he said.

Easter said the lack of trust engendered by the affair has gone beyond the two former cabinet ministers who have now been ditched from the caucus.

"I've even said to some people I talk to is this conversation being taped?" he said.

Easter said he is saddened by the loss of two colleagues, but it is time for the country to move on to other issues such as the federal budget, which was released two weeks ago but has received little attention.

More P.E.I. news