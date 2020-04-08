What's open and closed on P.E.I. this Easter Weekend

With many non-essential businesses and government services already closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a list of what's open and when during the Easter long weekend.

The following list is not exhaustive and it is recommended calling ahead before you go:

Oaktree, Montague, Granville Street, O'Leary, and Souris liquor stores are closed Good Friday and otherwise open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Many Murphy's pharmacies locations across the province are open Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. See full list of locations and hours here.

Lawtons Drugs locations are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Good Friday.

Shoppers Drug Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Good Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Easter Sunday.

Canada Post offices will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. There will be no mail delivery.

Walmart in Summerside and Charlottetown is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but open Monday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All Superstore and Sobeys locations are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday, resuming regular hours on Monday.

Charlottetown Home Hardware is closed Good Friday, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, closed Easter Sunday, and resumes regular hours on Monday.

The Upper Room Soup kitchen will be open for lunch only from Friday to Monday, and will then resume suppers on Tuesday.

T3 Transit services will not run on Good Friday or Easter Sunday and will otherwise run regular hours.

