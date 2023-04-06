Easter Sunday and Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Some Prince Edward Island businesses and services that were closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday will be open on Monday, April 10.
Most restaurants will be open, but it's a good idea to call ahead and check
Here is a list of what's open and closed among some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- All schools are closed Monday.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed Monday.
- All government COVID-19 testing clinics are closed Monday.
- Sobeys, Co-op and Foodland stores will be closed on Easter Sunday but will operate regular hours on Monday.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed on Easter Sunday but will be open for regular hours on Monday.
- Murphy's Pharmacy locations are closed Sunday but open regular hours Monday.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed on Easter Sunday but are open Monday.
- P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed Sunday but will have regular business hours on Monday.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed on Sunday, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both offer regular hours Monday.
- Royalty Crossing (previously known as the Charlottetown Mall) will be closed Easter Sunday but reopens Monday.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed Easter Sunday, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed Easter Sunday and reopens Monday.
- Island Waste Management will have its regular collection on Monday.
- T3 Transit will not be providing bus service Easter Sunday, but will operate on its regular schedule Monday.
- P.E.I. public libraries are closed on Easter Sunday and will reopen Monday if that day is part of their normal schedule.
- Canada Post will not be delivering mail Monday.
