Easter Sunday and Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Some businesses and services closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday are open on Monday.

Many businesses return to regular hours on Monday

COVID-19 testing sites in Charlottetown, Slemon Park and Borden-Carleton will be closed Sunday and reopen Monday. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Most restaurants will be open, but it's a good idea to call ahead and check. 

Here is a list of what's open and closed among some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

  • COVID-19 testing clinics in Charlottetown, Slemon Park and Borden-Carleton are closed Sunday, reopening Monday.
  • All schools are closed Monday. 
  • All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed Monday.
  • Sobeys, Co-op and Foodland stores will be closed on Easter Sunday but will operate regular hours on Monday.
  • Atlantic Superstores are closed on Easter Sunday but will be open for regular hours on Monday.
  • Murphy's Pharmacy locations are open Sunday and Monday.
  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed on Easter Sunday but are open Monday.
  • All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed Sunday but will have regular business hours on Monday.
  • Confederation Court Mall is closed on Sunday, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both offer regular hours Monday.
  • Charlottetown Mall will be closed Easter Sunday but reopens Monday.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed Easter Sunday, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart is closed Easter Sunday and reopens Monday.
  • Island Waste Management will have its regular collection on Monday.
  • T3 Transit will not be providing bus service Easter Sunday, but will operate on its regular schedule Monday.
  • P.E.I. public libraries are closed on Easter Sunday and reopen Monday.
  • Canada Post will not be delivering mail Monday.
