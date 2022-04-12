Easter Sunday and Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Some businesses and services closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday are open on Monday.
Many businesses return to regular hours on Monday
Most restaurants will be open, but it's a good idea to call ahead and check.
Here is a list of what's open and closed among some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- COVID-19 testing clinics in Charlottetown, Slemon Park and Borden-Carleton are closed Sunday, reopening Monday.
- All schools are closed Monday.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed Monday.
- Sobeys, Co-op and Foodland stores will be closed on Easter Sunday but will operate regular hours on Monday.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed on Easter Sunday but will be open for regular hours on Monday.
- Murphy's Pharmacy locations are open Sunday and Monday.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed on Easter Sunday but are open Monday.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed Sunday but will have regular business hours on Monday.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed on Sunday, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both offer regular hours Monday.
- Charlottetown Mall will be closed Easter Sunday but reopens Monday.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed Easter Sunday, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed Easter Sunday and reopens Monday.
- Island Waste Management will have its regular collection on Monday.
- T3 Transit will not be providing bus service Easter Sunday, but will operate on its regular schedule Monday.
- P.E.I. public libraries are closed on Easter Sunday and reopen Monday.
- Canada Post will not be delivering mail Monday.