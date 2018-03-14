Special weather statement holds snow, strong winds for P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement. Snow is expected to start late Thursday afternoon.

"This is a good, old-fashioned winter storm we have coming our way but it's not going to look wintery across all of the Island," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"It will be mostly rain the further east we are, and mostly snow the further west we are."

It will start as snow from tip to tip, Simpkin said, but the changeover to rain will come earlier in the east. That will mean probably only about five centimetres of snow in Kings County, but as much as 15 centimetres in Prince.

Environment Canada is forecasting strong winds, with gusts between 70 and 90 km/h, in the storm. Those strong winds will continue into Friday.

Simpkin said there is a possibility of more snow Saturday, but temperatures will climb above normal Easter Sunday.

