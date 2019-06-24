Easter Seals campaign raises $154K
The 2019 Easter Seals campaign wrapped up Monday at a luncheon in Charlottetown.
Money raised goes into programs to help people on P.E.I. living with disabilities
The 2019 Easter Seals campaign wrapped up Monday at a luncheon in Charlottetown.
It was the last official responsibility for this year's Easter Seals ambassador, Tyler MacLeod, who is a student at Athena Consolidated school.
Easter Seals committee chair Edna Reid said the campaign was a "wonderful success."
"Ty was an amazing ambassador. We raised $154,000. Now we still have a couple of projects still open but that's the best guesstimate right now.... Could be slightly more when we're done."
As part of the campaign, Tyler visited every school on the Island.
The school tour alone raised $40,500.
The money raised goes into programs to help people on P.E.I. living with disabilities.