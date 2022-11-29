Twins chosen as P.E.I.'s next Easter Seals ambassadors
‘The individual personalities, I think that’s what will really shine through’
Ten-year-old twin sisters Katelyn and Meghan Rogers have been chosen as the 2023 Easter Seals ambassadors for P.E.I.
The Grade 5 students at Eliot River School in Cornwall both live with cerebral palsy.
The girls will tour Island schools in the new year, and they are bringing their own motto, "Believe in yourself and don't give up."
"We both thought of 'don't give up' together and then I thought of 'believe in yourself' and we decided to put them together," said Katelyn.
When asked what makes them different, they point out that Katelyn has curly hair and Meghan's is straight but their parents, Kevin and Andrea Rogers, say it goes far beyond that.
"When you get to see the individual personalities, I think that's what will really shine through," said Andrea Rogers.
"You look at one having curly hair and one having straight hair, their personalities match that. Having those different perspectives brought to the role will help people see there is a range of abilities and it looks very different from person to person."
The school tour will be in April, and the sisters will make a number of other public appearances.
The Easter Seals campaign raises money to support Islanders with disabilities.
With files from CBC News: Compass
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?