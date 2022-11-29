Twins chosen as P.E.I.'s next Easter Seals ambassadors

Ten-year-old twin sisters Katelyn and Meghan Rogers have been chosen as the 2023 Easter Seals ambassadors for P.E.I.

The Grade 5 students at Eliot River School in Cornwall both live with cerebral palsy.

The girls will tour Island schools in the new year, and they are bringing their own motto, "Believe in yourself and don't give up."

"We both thought of 'don't give up' together and then I thought of 'believe in yourself' and we decided to put them together," said Katelyn.

When asked what makes them different, they point out that Katelyn has curly hair and Meghan's is straight but their parents, Kevin and Andrea Rogers, say it goes far beyond that.

Andrea and Kevin Rogers say the girls will each bring their own personality to the Easter Seals role. (Kirk Pennel/CBC)

"When you get to see the individual personalities, I think that's what will really shine through," said Andrea Rogers.

"You look at one having curly hair and one having straight hair, their personalities match that. Having those different perspectives brought to the role will help people see there is a range of abilities and it looks very different from person to person."

The school tour will be in April, and the sisters will make a number of other public appearances.

The Easter Seals campaign raises money to support Islanders with disabilities.