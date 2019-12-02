P.E.I.'s Easter Seals campaign 'slowed down to a pause'

P.E.I.'s annual Easter Seals campaign is on a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edna Reid, chair of the 2020 campaign, says they are still hoping to reach this year's goal of $175,000, even though the pandemic has put active fundraising efforts on hold.

"We're certainly going to, as soon as possible, start up again," said Reid.

"We're very lucky that we do have regular supporters who are on with us but until, like the rest of the world, we know where we're going, it certainly has slowed down to a pause."

This year's Easter Seals ambassador is Vaeda Matheson , who was scheduled to embark on her Tim Hortons school speaking tour across P.E.I. before the pandemic hit and closed schools until at least May 11.

Reid said that the tour will either be pushed to the fall, or Matheson will stay on as ambassador in 2021.

"If the school tour can't go … because it is such a highlight for every ambassador … we have asked if Vaeda would remain on for another year," Reid said.

"And thankfully if it doesn't happen, she and her family have said absolutely."

She said the ultimate decision on when the tour will take place will be eventually be made by DP Murphy Inc. The 2020 campaign runs until December, and even with the pandemic, she said generous donations are coming in.

"We did look at the projects that count on us and they're good for this particular year and summer, because the funds they got from 2019 is helping them this year," Reid said, adding that their major projects include Camp Gencheff, Joy Riders and CNIB school programs.

P.E.I.'s Easter Seals campaign is a partnership between the Rotary Clubs of Charlottetown, Summerside and Montague.

More from CBC P.E.I.