Sherbrooke 10-year-old named 2024 Easter Seals P.E.I. ambassador

A 10-year-old girl from Prince County is the new Easter Seals P.E.I. ambassador for 2024.

Lucie Gallant of Sherbrooke will take over from twin sisters Katelyn and Meghan Rogers, who were the 2023 ambassadors.

"I'm just really excited to have this opportunity," Lucie said Wednesday in an interview. "I'm really looking forward to it."

Easter Seals raises awareness and money to improve the lives of children with disabilities. Funds go to community organizations and projects like disability-inclusive playgrounds.

Lucie, who is autistic, will tour schools and speak to children packed into gymnasiums and cafeterias, spreading her motto: "With a positive mind, you can do extraordinary things."

2024 Easter Seals ambassador Lucie Gallant, centre, is flanked by 2023 ambassadors Katelyn and Meghan Rogers. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

The Grade 5 student at École-sur-Mer in Summerside is thought to be the first-ever bilingual Easter Seals ambassador on the Island.

After getting the call that she'd be the 2024 ambassador, Lucie said she broke out in dance. "I don't think I've ever been that excited about something before."

Kelly Mullaly, the executive director of Easter Seals P.E.I., said Lucie will help Islanders learn more about inclusivity and people who live with disabilities.

We know our job is more important than ever. — Kelly Mullaly

"They're just like everybody else but sometimes need extra support — which is why we do the work that we do," said Mullaly.

She said the number of calls for help the charity gets has increased 100 per cent in the last year.

"There's a great need in the community," said Mullaly, referring to the "perfect storm of the economic situation that's happening now, maybe a lack of funding from other resources, and gaps in funding."

She said charitable organizations doing work on behalf of people with disabilities are finding they need more resources than ever before.

"They are coming to us and making bigger asks, so we know our job is more important than ever, to try and help."

Lucie is set to start making public appearances as the 2024 Easter Sales P.E.I. ambassador in the new year.