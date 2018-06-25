2018 Easter Seals campaign raises more than $158K

It was all smiles at the wrap-up luncheon for the 2018 Easter Seals campaign as it was announced that ambassador Brayden White led a campaign that raised over $158,455 to support Islanders with disabilities.

The announcement was met with a room of applause for White and his hard work throughout the year.

"It was great," White said, looking back at his time with the Easter Seals campaign.

When asked about his favourite part of being ambassador, White replied humbly, thanking his family for being there for him through it all.

"I love my beautiful family," he said.

'Be brave! Never give up'

Each year, the ambassador visits close to 65 schools in six days to collect donations for the Easter Seals campaign. Last year's campaign raised more than $153,000.

As a lasting message to Islanders, White reminded P.E.I. of the saying that carried his campaign.

"My motto is 'Be brave! Never give up.' It means never quit at anything and keep on working," he said.

"Brayden did a fantastic job, just a wonderful, charming ambassador," said Edna Reid, campaign chair. "Brayden's motto was 'Be brave! Never give up' and he never did give up. This is a wonderful year."​

