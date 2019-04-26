Skip to Main Content
Easter Seals ambassador gets warm welcome at schools
P.E.I. Easter Seals ambassador Tyler MacLeod has been receiving warm welcomes as he tours Island schools collecting donations.

Tyler MacLeod is on the annual school tour collecting donations for Easter Seals

Tyler MacLeod shakes hands with students at Hernewood Intermediate School in O'Leary. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

On Friday, he continued his tour with stops at Bloomfield Elementary in Bloomfield, P.E.I., and Hernewood Intermediate in O'Leary, P.E.I.

Tyler lives in Summerside with his mom Shelley, dad Brian, and younger sister Torie. He attends Athena Consolidated and loves music, gymnastics, hockey and basketball.

Students at Hernewood display a sign with Tyler's motto, the sky is the limit. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)
Tyler receives a mock cheque in the amount of $275 from Bloomfield Elementary School. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)
Students at Bloomfield Elementary show their support for the Easter Seals ambassador. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)
Tyler has been criss-crossing the province on a shuttle bus collecting donations for Easter Seals of P.E.I. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

