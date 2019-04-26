Easter Seals ambassador gets warm welcome at schools
P.E.I. Easter Seals ambassador Tyler MacLeod has been receiving warm welcomes as he tours Island schools collecting donations.
Tyler MacLeod is on the annual school tour collecting donations for Easter Seals
On Friday, he continued his tour with stops at Bloomfield Elementary in Bloomfield, P.E.I., and Hernewood Intermediate in O'Leary, P.E.I.
Tyler lives in Summerside with his mom Shelley, dad Brian, and younger sister Torie. He attends Athena Consolidated and loves music, gymnastics, hockey and basketball.