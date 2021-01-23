Governor general's resignation 'bump in the road,' says P.E.I. MP

P.E.I. Liberal MP Wayne Easter says he wasn't surprised by Julie Payette's decision to resign as governor general given reports that had been coming out recently.

But he said Canadians should look at the "total picture" when it comes to the work of the federal Liberals.

He said Payette did a remarkable job at any public event he attended, but said it's clear now there were problems with how staff were being treated.

In an unprecedented move, Payette and her secretary, Assunta di Lorenzo, resigned Thursday after a workplace review of Rideau Hall probed allegations she had belittled, berated and publicly humiliated Rideau Hall staff.

Easter, the MP for Malpeque, said employees must be treated with respect and without harassment.

He said there should be a different vetting process for the next governor general, though he noted there have not been similar issues with past appointments.

"Will the Liberals be hurt by this? Look, it's one appointment out of many, I think. Yes, there will be a bit of a bump in the road, if I could put it that way, over this appointment.

"But you have to look at the total picture. And I think the prime minister and his team has been doing a very good job under very difficult circumstances in terms of the pandemic."

