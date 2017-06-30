Easter services go online as COVID-19 shuts down churches

Island Christians will be turning to social media as they celebrate Easter, with many churches across P.E.I. hosting online services.

For traditionalists, the solitary worship will be a time for reflection. For progressives it's a chance to share their faith in new ways.

"People will enter into not a physical communion, but spiritual communion," said Father Keith Kennific, a Roman Catholic in Charlottetown.

Kennific will be leading mass from an empty Holy Redeemer Church Sunday morning. The service will be broadcast on Eastlink. Catholic priests in every parish will also live stream Easter mass.

Solitude can lead to gratitude, according to the priest.

Father Keith Kennific will perform Easter mass in an empty church. The service will be broadcast on cable TV. (Archdiocese of Charlottetown)

"People will be sad ... in some ways we may be in shock," said Kennific.

"It may make us grateful in a deeper way for the freedom that we have ordinarily to come together to worship."

'Change our whole church culture'

Many Island churches have been posting church services online for years. Easter has some churches ramping up their production values, with pre-taped musical performances, guest speakers and photography of local scenery.

We are still responding as the church into the world, just in this new way. — Rev. Rachel Campbell

Center Point Church, with campuses in Montague and Charlottetown, normally has a live band playing at its Sunday services. The move online is a continuation of that contemporary trend, according to the lead pastor.

"I think it's going to change our whole culture in that the church is going to look totally different," said pastor Howie MacMaster.

"It will force a lot of churches to look at their online presence and be more effective with that."

Churches are also finding online services are a ratings hit. Trinity United Church in Summerside typically has 200 to 260 people in the pews each Sunday. Its weekly online viewership is now double that.

This week, they are teaming up with the local Presbyterian church in Summerside for online services Thursday evening and Good Friday. Each church will host its own Easter celebration online Sunday.

"It's great that people are finding comfort and knowing that we are still a church," said Rev. Rachel Campbell of Trinity United Church in Summerside.

"We are still responding as the church into the world, just in this new way."

Easter is the celebration by Christians of their belief that Jesus rose from the dead, three days after his death by Crucifixion. Traditionally, church attendance peaks at Easter and Christmas.

