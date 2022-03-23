How the Bunny Brigade is helping P.E.I. kids celebrate Easter

There are times, like during the COVID-19 pandemic, when apparently even the Easter bunny needs a helping hand.

For the last couple of years, a group of volunteers who call themselves the Bunny Brigade has been putting together Easter baskets for Island youngsters identified by their teachers as needing a helping hand.

"In 2020 during lockdown, many children were experiencing a lot of worries and fears, and one of them that was fairly common was whether or not the Easter bunny was going to be able to do their deliveries," said Kim Bailey, a counselling consultant who works with students across P.E.I. for the Public Schools Branch. Formerly a registered social worker, she has about 30 years of experience working with children and families.

Bailey decided to reach out to friends and brainstorm ideas to help. The Bunny Brigade was born.

'It's a great joy,' to create the Easter baskets, says Bailey. (Kim Bailey)

Here's how it works: the brigade volunteers raise money and then buy supplies for the Easter baskets. Each basket contains things like a plush Easter bunny, chocolate, candies, games and puzzles, toys and colouring books and some toiletry items like a toothbrush and toothpaste. Anyone can sponsor a basket for a donation of $20.

In 2020, during the first Easter of the pandemic, the brigade delivered 77 baskets to five schools. This Easter it plans to deliver more than 200 baskets to 10 schools across P.E.I.

"This year in particular with the cost of living: gas, oil, groceries, rent/mortgage," Bailey said, the need is as great as ever.

"It's a hand up, and it's helping people through difficult times."

'They're just happy'

Families who need a helping hand are identified by school guidance counsellors and home-room teachers. Bailey said they reach out to parents "in a very gentle way" to see if they're open to receiving baskets.

Anne Marie Peters helps assemble Easter baskets for 200 kids across P.E.I. (Kim Bailey)

"We have some families who we've identified with some needs — sort of similar to people who need some help at Christmastime or Thanksgiving," said Anne Ives, vice principal at Spring Park School in Charlottetown, which is receiving baskets for 47 students. "We want to support the community."

It's wonderful to see somebody's load lessen a little bit. — Kim Bailey

Spring Park's student population is fairly transient, she said, serving an immigrant population that moves frequently: about 50 children come and go each year in a student population of about 430.

She said she doesn't like to see children left out when they're discussing what the Easter bunny brought them.

"They're just happy to have a little basket with stuff in it," she said. "And it adds up — if you've got two or three children and you're filling two or three baskets, that's a lot of money."

Bailey says making the Easter basket donations stretch by shopping at local dollar stores is a fun challenge. (Anne Marie Peters)

Ives said parents will come to the school to pick up the baskets or staff at the schools will deliver them.

"It's just those little things that'll perk up your day or your weekend," she said. "It's all part of community building ... you want to keep things as fair as possible."

'Helpless and hopeless'

The brigade includes 30 volunteers who are now in full production, assembling baskets at a school from supplies that have been donated or purchased with donations.

The baskets include a plush Easter bunny, toys and games, candy and more. (Kim Bailey)

"What I heard from many of them is that they were feeling a little bit helpless and hopeless ... and they wanted to do something local," Bailey said. "It's growing every year and they really enjoy helping the Easter bunny.

"It's a great joy."

She said parents are "gobsmacked" and relieved by the generous help.

Bailey said one parent who received baskets for their children in 2020 and 2021 has seen their circumstances improve, and this year has donated to the Bunny Brigade.

"It's a really wonderful story of how people give when they can," she said.

Bailey grew up in a large family in Souris, where she says "everybody just helped out one another ... it's my values, it's my belief system ... It's wonderful to see somebody's load lessen a little bit."

Will the Bunny Brigade continue? Bailey said she and the other volunteers will gauge the need next spring.