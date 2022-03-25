Competitors express relief at return of Easter Beef Show after 2 years away
Top steer fetches $10.50 per pound at sale
The Easter Beef Show and Sale held annually in Charlottetown took a big step toward normal Friday, as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
The auction was live and in-person, with people around the ring for the first time in two years.
Masks were mandatory.
Colby MacQuarrie and Dereck Sanderson raised the grand champion on MacQuarrie's home farm, Miltonvale Farms in Milton, and said it felt "awesome" to raise a home-bred winner and to be back at the sale.
Jake is a 1,385-pound, or 628-kilogram Charolais.
"A lot of feed and a lot of time," is what it took to raise the steer, Sanderson said.
"We spend a pile of time on hair care and feed quality and everything in between."
He said they rinsed and blow-dried the steer's hair four times every week.
They said it's a relief to be nearly back to normal after COVID-19 cancelled the sale the last couple of years.
"Good to see. Good to see everybody in here too," said MacQuarrie. "Gets you kind of more into it."
Jake sold for $10.50 per pound, purchased at auction by Island Coastal and BJ's Trucking.
Total sales amounted to $318,120 and the average price per pound paid was $6.34, which the show's announcer characterized as "way up."
With files from Brian Higgins
