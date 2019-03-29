Top price at Easter Beef Sale down from last year

A steer from IFJ Farms took top price at the Easter Beef Show and Sale at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

The 2019 grand champion was a Hereford shown by Corey Ford. But it was Irwin Jay's steer that was sold for $8 per pound to Island Coastal.

Two steers sold for $7.75, including the grand champion, and another owned by 4-H member Daniel Naddy.

This year's top price was down slightly from last year's $8.25 per pound.

A total of 40 animals were on auction at this year's sale, now in its 68th year.

The reserve champion was a shorthorn, shared by Colby MacQuarrie and Dereck Sanderson.

