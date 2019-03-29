Top price at Easter Beef Sale down from last year
A steer from IFJ Farms took top price at the Easter Beef Show and Sale at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.
Top price $8 a pound, grand champion goes for $7.75
A steer from IFJ Farms took top price at the Easter Beef Show and Sale at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.
The 2019 grand champion was a Hereford shown by Corey Ford. But it was Irwin Jay's steer that was sold for $8 per pound to Island Coastal.
Two steers sold for $7.75, including the grand champion, and another owned by 4-H member Daniel Naddy.
This year's top price was down slightly from last year's $8.25 per pound.
A total of 40 animals were on auction at this year's sale, now in its 68th year.
The reserve champion was a shorthorn, shared by Colby MacQuarrie and Dereck Sanderson.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.